Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 1:38:35 PM
Below is the final card for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Triple Threat, Finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion
Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Unsanctioned Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.

