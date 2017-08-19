LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 19, 2017 - 7:53:33 AM
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" coverage from the Barclays Center. Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Fans Protesting Donald Trump During SummerSlam Week, Rally During the PPV?, More

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event

  • The Rock Announced as Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18, Rock Comments

  • Six-Man Match Announced for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • When Scott Dawson Is Expected Back, WWE UK Title Match Postponed Due to Injury

  • The Rock on New Movie Work, Baron Corbin Cash-In Bonus Footage, Fans on Ember Moon vs. Asuka

  • Asuka Makes WWE History, CM Punk - Marvel, Gallows & Anderson WWE 2K18 Video

  • Big Show Continues Injury Angle (Photo), Paige's Birthday, Bella Brains Video

  • Roderick Strong - Bobby Roode Note, SAnitY vs. The AOP Preview, Asuka vs. Ember Moon

  • Baron Corbin on John Cena's Middle Finger Tweet, Jazzy Gabert Talks MYC (Video), Bayley




    		•