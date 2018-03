Final Card for Tonight's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane coverage from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.Below is the card for tonight:John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ StylesRandy Orton vs. Bobby RoodeThe New Day vs. The UsosRuby Riott vs. Charlotte FlairShinsuke Nakamura vs. RusevCarmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and NaomiFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here