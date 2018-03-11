|
Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane coverage from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Mar 11, 2018 - 11:01:08 AM
Below is the card for tonight:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi
