The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Remember to join us at 7pm EST for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View from Phoenix
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2017 - 12:00:06 PM
Below is the card for tonight:
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Kickoff Pre-show
Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley
