LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 11:24:38 AM
Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Battleground coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the final card for tonight's pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

  • Mark Henry Discusses His Role In Neville's Ascent

  • Is Ronda Rousey Set To Become More Involved In WWE?

  • Former WWE Writer Shares Reactions of Undertaker and Big Show to the Punjabi Prison

  • Paige Possibly Facing Battery Charges and Another Suspension Over Orlando Airport Incident

  • Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Themes (Video), TV Tapings News, Kurt Angle DVD Intro

  • Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week's NXT

  • Mustafa Ali on His 2 of 3 Falls Win, Fans on Punjabi Prison, Sasha Banks Video

  • WWE Launches New Girls Product Line, Stephanie McMahon Comments




    		•