Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Battleground coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Posted in:
WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 11:24:38 AM
Below is the final card for tonight's pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
