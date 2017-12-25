|
|
|
|
The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio has announced a Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title as the main event of the March 11th Fastlane pay-per-view, which will be a SmackDown-exclusive event.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title Revealed for Upcoming Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Dec 25, 2017 - 2:40:45 PM
WWE has not confirmed this match but the arena is listing WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn with the title on the line.
Other Superstars advertised for the event include SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, The New Day, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler plus others to be announced.
Fastlane will be the final WWE pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 34.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/25/17
Hideo Itami Tweets CM Punk Jab Before RAW In Chicago, The Rock - Walk of Fame, Ratings Reminder
How Old Is Rusev Today?, WWE Stars Meet Santa (Photos), Top 10 WWE Christmas Chaos Moments
Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title Revealed for Upcoming Pay-Per-View
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Christmas Edition, John Cena Returns, Royal Rumble Hype, More
Kane talks main eventing Royal Rumble, working with Braun Strowman, working at 50 and political future
The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview
The Usos Say Recent Match was a Slap In the Face, Talk Recent Changes and WrestleMania 34
Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)
Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network