Posted in: WWE
Fatal 5 Way and Singles Match Added to WWE Battleground, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 10:05:40 PM
The WWE Battleground pay-per-view will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Natalya with the winner being crowned the new #1 contender. The winner will then face SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is also now official for Battleground after the first meeting between the two did not happen on tonight's SmackDown as Nakamura attacked Corbin at ringside before the bell. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then made the match for Battleground.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

