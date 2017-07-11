|
|
|
|
The WWE Battleground pay-per-view will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Natalya with the winner being crowned the new #1 contender. The winner will then face SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Fatal 5 Way and Singles Match Added to WWE Battleground, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 10:05:40 PM
Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is also now official for Battleground after the first meeting between the two did not happen on tonight's SmackDown as Nakamura attacked Corbin at ringside before the bell. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then made the match for Battleground.
Below is the updated card for the July 23rd pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Fatal 5 Way and Singles Match Added to WWE Battleground, Updated Card
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens Alternate Footage, The Hype Bros Storyline Update, Neville
Big Show - Big Cass Slow Motion, Natalya on Tyson Kidd Returning to San Antonio, WWE Stock
Spoilers for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and Planned Battleground Matches
WWE RAW Viewership Up with Great Balls of Fire Fallout, MLB Derby Competition
Kevin Owens on the WWE US Title & SmackDown, Mae Classic Competitor Injured, Kurt Angle
Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions, WWE RAW Top 10, Luke Gallows - Robert Gibson
The Miz - Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle
JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock - Ballers
Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Dixie Carter Note, New Noelle Foley Video Blog