LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Fatal 5 Way Set for WWE 205 Live, Emma on Nia Jax, WWE - Pediatric Cancer Awareness
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 2:20:39 AM
- This week's WWE RAW kicked off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. WWE will be selling special merchandise at WWEShop.com/ConnorsCure and donating money to the charity all month long. As seen below, Stephanie McMahon joined RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Maryse and Finn Balor for a special visit to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday on behalf of Connor's Cure. The group toured the lab and then watched patients reveal their new WWE Superstar personas as Stephanie did the introductions. Below is video from the visit, which aired on last night's RAW:



- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Enzo Amore, Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik and Tony Nese. The winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view.

- As noted, the RAW Women's Title Match at WWE No Mercy between Sasha Banks and champion Alexa Bliss is now a Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax and Emma after the two defeated Banks and Bliss in a tag team match on last night's RAW. Emma, who was dropped by Jax after the match, tweeted the following from backstage:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Backstage News on Recent Incident with Baron Corbin and WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon

  • Post-RAW Video of Big Show, Jeff Hardy's Wife on the RAW - Christmas Decision, Fatal 4 Way

  • Jason Jordan on His Match with John Cena, Nia Jax Post-RAW Video, Fans on No Mercy

  • Fatal 5 Way Set for WWE 205 Live, Emma on Nia Jax, WWE - Pediatric Cancer Awareness

  • WWE No Mercy Theme, New Song from Elias (Video), Reby Hardy Reacts to RAW - Christmas

  • Elias on WWE Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton Promo, Vince McMahon

  • John Cena and His Mom In New Commercial, WWE Stock & Viewership Notes, Sin Cara

  • Women's Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced

  • Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card

  • John Cena In Tonight's WWE RAW Opener, Title Match Announced for No Mercy (Videos)



    		•