Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way is now official for the January 28th NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event during Royal Rumble weekend.Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke NakamuraThe Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso CiampaPeyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. AsukaEric Young vs. Tye Dillinger