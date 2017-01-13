LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 1:09:21 AM
Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way is now official for the January 28th NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event during Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

  Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"

