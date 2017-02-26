Posted in: WWE Fans on WWE Fastlane Matches, Charlotte on Reid Flair's Birthday, Becky Lynch Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2017 - 5:50:39 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Becky Lynch:
- WWE has a poll asking fans which Fastlane match they're most looking forward to next Sunday. As of this writing, 60% went with Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while 17% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, 9% for Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, 8% for Charlotte vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley and the rest for Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
- Today would have been the 29th birthday of Reid Flair, the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte remembered Reid on Twitter with the following:
Happy Birthday Champ ❤ wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky 👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/HJ4lD808Vu