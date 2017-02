Fans on WWE Fastlane Matches, Charlotte on Reid Flair's Birthday, Becky Lynch Artwork

- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Becky Lynch:

Happy Birthday Champ ❀ wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky πŸ‘ΌπŸ» pic.twitter.com/HJ4lD808Vu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 26, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE has a poll asking fans which Fastlane match they're most looking forward to next Sunday. As of this writing, 60% went with Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while 17% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, 9% for Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, 8% for Charlotte vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley and the rest for Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.- Today would have been the 29th birthday of Reid Flair, the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte remembered Reid on Twitter with the following:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here