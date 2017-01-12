LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Asuka Hunts for Revenge, Sheamus Trains
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 5:00:28 AM
- As seen on this week's WWE NXT, Women's Champion Asuka indicated to General Manager William Regal that she wanted Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at "Takeover: San Antonio" later this month. This came after an earlier in-ring brawl with the four. In the Fallout video below, Asuka refuses medical attention and goes hunting for Billie and Peyton:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see join the cast of Total Divas - RAW Women's Champion Charlotte, SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks. As of this writing, 34% voted for Banks while 21% voted for Bliss. The rest are tied at 15%.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following clip from the gym as he trained with MMA fighter Josh Rafferty:




