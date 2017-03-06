Posted in: WWE Fans on Chris Jericho - Kevin Owens, Big Show Appears at Dog Show (Photo), Emotional WM Moments
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 2:45:04 PM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features emotional WrestleMania moments:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Kevin Owens want to fight more after WWE Fastlane - new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg or WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, who distracted Owens before the loss. As of this writing, 79% went with Jericho.
- Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend. He tweeted the following photo from NBC's red carpet: