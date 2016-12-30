LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Fans on Best Male WWE Star of 2016, Cedric Alexander on His Year, Santino on Trump
By Marc Middleton
Dec 30, 2016 - 10:15:35 AM
- In the video below, Santino Marella talks to Hannibal TV about working with WWE Hall of Famer and US President-elect Donald Trump while doing the Santina gimmick a few years back. Santino says Trump was professional but the experience was neither good or bad. Santino also says Trump wasn't intimidating, he was "cool."



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the best male Superstar of 2016 - WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Rusev, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As of this writing, 37% voted for Styles while 15% went with Reigns, 12% with Ambrose, 7% for Balor, Rollins and Cena, and 4% for Nakamura.

- WWE cruiserweight Cedric Alexander tweeted the following on his big year as we go into 2017:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

