LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Fans Reportedly Not Happy With Kane Vs. Brock Lesnar Live Event Result
By Michael Pappas
Mar 4, 2018 - 1:25:24 PM
Brock Lesnar defended the Universal title on Saturday night in Chicago against Kane. However, fans were disappointed at how the match went. This was Brock's first match since defending the title at the Royal Rumble and Kane's first match since the Raw after the Rumble.

Fans who have attended the show reported that the match lasted only thirty seconds. Down below are tweets about the match and a video of it.

  • Fans Reportedly Not Happy With Kane Vs. Brock Lesnar Live Event Result

  • Rey Mysterio Reportedly Suffers Bicep Injury On Friday Night

  • Rumor: WWE Plan To Air PPV In 100,000 Seat Arena In Australia

  • Jeff Hardy Says He Will Donate His Brain For Concussion Research

  • WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report

  • Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name

  • WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O

  • Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra

  • Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC

  • Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?



    		•