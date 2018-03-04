





Fans Reportedly Not Happy With Kane Vs. Brock Lesnar Live Event Result

Mar 4, 2018 - 1:25:24 PM



By Michael Pappas Mar 4, 2018 - 1:25:24 PM



Fans who have attended the show reported that the match lasted only thirty seconds. Down below are tweets about the match and a video of it.



#WWEChicago Match 5: Brock Lesnar def. Kane via F-5 in about 30 seconds.



The Chicago crowd is PISSED at the short match.



Paul Heyman introduced Brock Lesnar as hailing from the “Ultimate Corner” before the match. Both guys are in phenomenal shape. pic.twitter.com/4IiRixPdc9 — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 4, 2018





Pinned Kane in 30 seconds! 😳 #WWEChicago @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/LQ0QRG9Ie9 — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) March 4, 2018







