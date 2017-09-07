LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 1:42:26 PM
- We noted before how former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were teaching jiu-jitsu self defense techniques to talents at the WWE Performance Center last week. WWE posted this video from the session:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would win in a battle of Four Horsewomen. As of this writing, 54% went with MMA's Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. The rest went with WWE's Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

- As seen below, WWE and Mountain Dew are teaming up to send fans on a trip to WWE Mercy in Los Angeles this month. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz explains the contest in the video below and more details can be found at wwe.com/dew.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Viewership for the Season Two Premiere of Total Bellas

  • WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega

  • Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest

  • New Movie Trailer with John Cena, WWE Catches Up with Santino Marella (Video), WWE Holiday Update

  • WWE Star In Fashion Show, Female WWE Referee Speaks (Video), Fans on Total Bellas Couples

  • Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode

  • Adam Cole Responds to William Regal, Asuka and Regal Videos, WWE NXT - WWN News

  • WWE Places Last In Sports Poll, Bella Family at DWTS Premiere (Video), Birthdays

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event

  • Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Man Gets Vince McMahon Tattoo, Breezango WWE 2K18 Video



    		•