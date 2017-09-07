Posted in: WWE Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 1:42:26 PM
- We noted before how former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were teaching jiu-jitsu self defense techniques to talents at the WWE Performance Center last week. WWE posted this video from the session:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would win in a battle of Four Horsewomen. As of this writing, 54% went with MMA's Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. The rest went with WWE's Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.
- As seen below, WWE and Mountain Dew are teaming up to send fans on a trip to WWE Mercy in Los Angeles this month. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz explains the contest in the video below and more details can be found at wwe.com/dew.