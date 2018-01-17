Eva Marie on Being an Alcoholic, Finding Help In a 12-Step Program, Opening Up, More

It was difficult to open up publicly about my Alcoholism and recovery, but I’m very happy I did. CLICK LINK IN BIO to read the entire article.👆🏼 - One thing I’ve realized over the years is that alcoholism affects an incredible amount of people, yet there is still a sense of embarrassment or shame when an alcoholic or family member of an alcoholic wants to talk about their disease. I used to be incredibly embarrassed, so much so that I avoided getting help because I felt like only “weak” people can’t handle something on their own and I was embarrassed that people would judge me and look at me negatively. I am so happy I no longer feel this way, and I want to encourage anyone who is struggling with addiction to take that first step of asking for help, it will literally save your life. - To those starting a program, stick with it, your life won't magically transform over night, there will be extreme highs and extreme lows, the chances are you will relapse at least once, but Don't quit, keep pushing forward no matter how hard it gets. I PROMISE you it's worth it in the end. #WeGotThisOneDayAtATime 👊🏼💪🏼#GODISTHEGREATEST

