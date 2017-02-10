LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Eva Marie Working on Her Brand (Photo), Dana Brooke In NYC, Cathy Kelley, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 11, 2017 - 11:48:26 AM
- Cathy Kelley looks at the ongoing beef between Nikki Bella and Natalya in this new video from WWE HQ:



- WWE stock was up 4.82% on Friday, closing at $21.97 per share. The high was $22.11 and the low was $20.92.

- Dana Brooke has been in New York City this week and noted on Instagram that she watched The Tonight Show from the crowd on Thursday night, as a guest of Jimmy Fallon.

- There's no word yet on when Eva Marie might return to action for WWE but it appears she's moving forward with her non-wrestling projects. She posted the following this week:

The team behind the dream! The very first Natalie Eva Marie Summit Meeting is a wrap! Here today at #WME planning out 2017 with my #Agent, #Manager, and the entire team. Always remember that for every successful person you see in the public eye there is a team behind them keeping the dream on track. When I first began my career I made my "dream" list of who I wanted as my agent and manger, at the time it seemed so far fetched it bordered on impossible. Today those exact people are my team. I can't fully express how blessed I feel. We are poised to hit the ground running in 2017 and I am beyond excited to bring you all along on this journey with me. Get ready for some ground breaking innovation and a whole bunch of huge projects this year! #QDSummit #TheGarciaCompanies #AhhhhSnapStormsAtTheHeadOfTheTable #SkysTheLimit #LetssssGoToWork #ICantBelieveThisIsReal


A photo posted by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

