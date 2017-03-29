LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Eva Marie Comments on Non-WWE Meetings, Triple H's WrestleMania Entrances, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2017 - 2:04:53 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at the various WrestleMania 33 entrances of Triple H. The Game will return to the grandest stage of them all this Sunday for a Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins.



- Former WWE star Trent Baretta turns 30 years old today while former WWE star Zach Gowen turns 34 and current WWE agent Mike "IRS" Rotunda turns 59. Also, today would have been the 72nd birthday of wrestling legend SD Jones.

- Eva Marie continues to work on non-WWE projects while she's away from the company. She posted the following after having a round of meetings earlier this week:

Excellent series of meetings today with our partners at #WME and #TheGarciaCompanies! It's beyond motivating to work along side some of the planets greatest minds in entertainment. Ironing out the details on some very exciting future projects and partnerships! And as always, planning and innovating for the future. #WomenInBuisness #Entrepreneur
#BossBabes #WME #Thegarciacompanies
#womenempowerment #NEMFashion #teamworkmakesthedreamwork





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Eva Marie Comments on Non-WWE Meetings, Triple H's WrestleMania Entrances, Birthdays

  • WWE Stars Host Pizza Parties (Photos, Videos), WWE Legend Talks Fan Mail, Heyman and Lesnar

  • Cruiserweight Suffers Injury on This Week's WWE RAW

  • Seth Rollins Talks Knee Status for WrestleMania 33, Triple H and More (Videos)

  • Eric LeGrand Talks WrestleMania Moment, Bayley Videos from Orlando, Table For Three

  • Backstage Talk on Recent Issues Building Between JBL and Mauro Ranallo

  • Kurt Angle Arrives In Orlando (Video), Eric Young on Shawn Michaels, Naomi

  • Elias Samson to WWE's Main Roster? (Video), New Aleister Black Promo, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Eight-Person Match Added to WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"

  • Mauro Ranallo Comments on WrestleMania 33, Says He's Getting Stronger




    		•