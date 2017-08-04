|
Eva Marie announced today on Twitter that she is no longer with WWE. The company confirmed the departure on their website and noted that the two sides have parted ways. You can see statements from Eva and WWE below:
Eva Marie Announces Her WWE Departure, WWE Confirms
Eva Marie and WWE part ways
Eva Marie and WWE have mutually agreed to contractually part ways as of today, Aug. 4, 2017.
“Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE,” Eva tweeted. “Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever”
WWE wishes Eva the best in all of her future endeavors.
