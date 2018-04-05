LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
Ethan Carter III Talks Ladder Match (Video), Charlotte Flair's Birthday, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 4:50:31 PM
- Below is new video of Ethan Carter III talking to Cathy Kelley about Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion. When asked if he's nervous for the match, EC3 says nerves are something normal humans possess but he's above normal humanity, he's an alpha male. He takes shots at Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet, and says he will show the whole industry who and why he is EC3.



- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair turns 32 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i turns 73 and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 62.

- WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans continues today as Axxess begins at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The convention will run through Sunday. There will also be a Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game at the Westbank Boys & Girls Club. That game will feature Big Show and Mike Rome as announcers. Stars playing in the game and serving as honorary coaches are Dana Warrior, The Velveteen Dream, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Alicia Fox, Carmella and Seth Rollins.

There will also be a Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink Salute to Survivors Luncheon" this afternoon at the Audubon Zoo Tea Room. Dana Warrior, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Natalya will help present grant award checks totaling $275,000 to local grantees, which will help men, women and families receive access to life-saving breast cancer treatment, screening and education services.

- WWE posted this video of The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan making their entrance at Monday's live event in Knoxville with Ruby commenting on the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal:




