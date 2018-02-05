|
- Below is the latest "SheaMemes" video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:
Eric Bischoff on Post-RAW WWE Network Show, WWE Twitter Milestone, Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:15:02 PM
- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air, apparently focusing on Eric Bischoff. The synopsis reads like this:
"Sports entertainment's King of Controversy takes a photographic journey to set the record straight on urban legends of his notorious career."
- WWE is celebrating a Twitter milestone of 10 million followers. They tweeted the following to thank fans for the support:
