Posted in: WWE
Enzo Amore's WrestleMania 33 Gear, More Results from 'Mania Axxess, Laughs from The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 10:59:26 AM
- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this compilation of various goofs, gaffs and laughs with the former WWE Champion:



- Below are more WrestleMania 33 Axxess results from Saturday, thanks to Tyler:

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak
* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins
* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks
* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)
* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit

- Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had $50,000 worth of gear for his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers:




