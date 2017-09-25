LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Enzo Amore's Family Backstage (Photo), The Usos vs. The New Day Promo, First Look
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 6:22:34 PM
- Below is a new promo for The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at the October 22nd WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:




- A thirty-minute "First Look" for WWE's "1997: Dawn of The Attitude" DVD will air on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

"A First Look at WWE Home Video's most recent release, 1997: Dawn of The Attitude! Featuring Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and more!"

- New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore had family in attendance at WWE No Mercy last as he took the title from Neville. He posted this backstage photo with the group:

What's mine is yours. #Family

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 9/25/17

  • The Bullet Club Members Outside of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos)

  • Spoiler Notes for Tonight's WWE RAW from Ontario, CA

  • Roman Reigns on Making Sacrifices, How He Sees John Cena at Times, More (Video)

  • Adam Cole Hypes The Undisputed Era, WWE No Mercy Recap Video, WWE Stock

  • WWE 2K18 Announced for PC, Cathy Kelley on Mike & Maria Kanellis, Seth Rollins' Academy

  • Cesaro Injury Update, Nikki Bella Thanks John Cena, Mojo Rawley - Burj Khalifa Video

  • Backstage News from Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar, John Cena - Nikki Bella Clip, Pop Question

  • Roman Reigns on Respect and John Cena, WWE Looks at Curt Hawkins' Streak, Natalya on Irma

  • Braun Strowman Booed, Bayley Talks WWE No Mercy (Video), Mojo Rawley - WWE 2K18



    		•