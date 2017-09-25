|
- Below is a new promo for The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at the October 22nd WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:
Posted in:
WWE
Enzo Amore's Family Backstage (Photo), The Usos vs. The New Day Promo, First Look
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 6:22:34 PM
- A thirty-minute "First Look" for WWE's "1997: Dawn of The Attitude" DVD will air on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. Below is the synopsis:
"A First Look at WWE Home Video's most recent release, 1997: Dawn of The Attitude! Featuring Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and more!"
- New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore had family in attendance at WWE No Mercy last as he took the title from Neville. He posted this backstage photo with the group:
