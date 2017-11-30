Posted in: WWE Enzo Amore Trains In Venice (Photos), Lana - Nia Jax Bonus Scene, Fans on New Stables
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 2:45:35 PM
- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from Wednesday with Nia Jax offering friendship and some words of encouragement to Lana:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new female stable will make a bigger impact on their respective brand. As of this writing, 75% voted for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) on RAW while 25% voted for The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan) on SmackDown.
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore filmed and trained with former NFL player Steve Weatherford and "The Godfather of Bodybuilding" Charles Glass yesterday in Venice, California. You can see a post from Enzo and photos that can be scrolled from Weatherford below:
I’m gunna show up on ya TV set lookin like a Greek God ... #TheRealestChamp got a REAL great work out in today with @nygiants #SuperbowlChampion @weatherford5 & world renowned trainer @thecharlesglass !!! Thanks for the support baby! #JerseyStrongAF #201 #BergenCounty 2 #MusclesBeach #NowLemmeGoDefendThisTitle #ShowMeMyOpponent #TheRealestChampInTheRoom #HowYouDoin!?