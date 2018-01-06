LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Enzo Amore Returns to the Ring, How to Watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge (Video), Jacqueline
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 6:10:26 PM
- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley showing fans how to watch the Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins Tuesday, January 16th at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch.



- WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore turns 54 years old today.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore returned to the ring at Friday's live event in Evansville, IN. He defeated Cedric Alexander in singles action. No word yet on when Cedric will receive his title shot on TV but it should happen on an upcoming episode of RAW. Enzo missed last week's RAW with the flu and despite being cleared that same week, he was pulled from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge and replaced by Apollo Crews, who is teaming with Nia Jax.

