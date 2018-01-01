LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Enzo Amore Hospitalized Earlier Today In Miami
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 5:18:01 PM
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore revealed in an Instagram Story post today that he was hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. PWinsider reports that Enzo was sick earlier today and was sent to the hospital from backstage. The Instagram Story had Enzo hooked up to an IV.

No word yet on what this means for Enzo's title match with challenger Cedric Alexander tonight on RAW but we will keep you updated.

Enzo has defended against Kalisto at recent WWE live events but it appears he did not work Sunday's show. Braun Strowman was also sent home from the holiday tour with the flu.

