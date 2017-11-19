Posted in: WWE Enzo Amore Has Segment Planned for RAW (Video), Jinder Mahal to Get His Rematch, Celebs Backstage
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 9:57:16 PM
- As noted, tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retain over Kalisto. Below is Fallout video of Enzo celebrating the win. Enzo says tomorrow night on RAW he thinks a celebration is in order because this isn't the first time he has defied the odds. Enzo teases something big for RAW tomorrow as The Zo Train rolls through.
- Jinder Mahal appeared on tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to taunt WWE Champion AJ Styles and later did a sidebar interview before AJ's loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It was noted that Jinder is requesting his rematch for the WWE Title at Tuesday's SmackDown from Houston, and that match was later confirmed.
- MLB player Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros and rapper Travis Scott were among those in attendance for tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center. Below is backstage video of Reddick and a ringside photo of Scott: