





WWE Posted in:

Enzo Amore Has High Praises For Neville & Says He Hopes Neville Will Return To The WWE

By

Jan 7, 2018 - 6:36:36 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 7, 2018 - 6:36:36 PM



Here are the highlights: (transcripts by WrestlingINC)



Amore On Neville's In-Ring Skill:



"He might move better than anyone has ever moved in a ring, like the Dynamie Kid. I have seen him tear it up in matches that no one will ever see, absolute bangers. I would love to move around with him because that dude can dance."



Amore's Overall Thoughts On Neville:



"Neville is one of my favorite pros in the business. He carried NXT with that title and was a tag-team champion there. Then he worked the 205 division with the hardest schedule in silence. He was working Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then Mondays and Tuesdays. When guys were catching red-eye flights from the west coast after Raw, Neville was driving on to the next town or taking an early morning flight. It's the hardest schedule in pro wrestling because you are closing out 205 [Live] at the end of the week. I hope Neville comes back and we feud, I have never seen a guy work like he does."



The current WWE Crusierweight Champion, Enzo Amore, recently spoke with The Sun and during the interview, Amore was asked to share his thoughts on former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Amore had some very positive things to say about the former "King Of The Cruiserweights".Here are the highlights: (transcripts by WrestlingINC)Amore On Neville's In-Ring Skill:"He might move better than anyone has ever moved in a ring, like the Dynamie Kid. I have seen him tear it up in matches that no one will ever see, absolute bangers. I would love to move around with him because that dude can dance."Amore's Overall Thoughts On Neville:"Neville is one of my favorite pros in the business. He carried NXT with that title and was a tag-team champion there. Then he worked the 205 division with the hardest schedule in silence. He was working Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then Mondays and Tuesdays. When guys were catching red-eye flights from the west coast after Raw, Neville was driving on to the next town or taking an early morning flight. It's the hardest schedule in pro wrestling because you are closing out 205 [Live] at the end of the week. I hope Neville comes back and we feud, I have never seen a guy work like he does."