WWE Posted in:

Enzo Amore Defends The Cruiserweight Championship Against Cedric Alexander Tomorrow On Raw

By

Jan 7, 2018 - 12:55:37 PM



By Mike Pappas Jan 7, 2018 - 12:55:37 PM



Cedric tweeted this shortly after the announcement.



The #AgeOfAlexander begins tomorrow night on #RAW https://t.co/DKMmTO5PSW — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) January 7, 2018







Enzo was originally supposed to defend it against Cedric last week but was hospitalized last week due to the flu. However, now that the Certified G is now fully recovered and ready to compete, Cedric will finally get his shot at Enzo in what should be an exciting contest.



WWE.com announced today that Enzo Amore will defend the Cruiserweight championship against Cedric Alexander on Raw tomorrow night.Cedric tweeted this shortly after the announcement.Enzo was originally supposed to defend it against Cedric last week but was hospitalized last week due to the flu. However, now that the Certified G is now fully recovered and ready to compete, Cedric will finally get his shot at Enzo in what should be an exciting contest.