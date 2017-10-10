Posted in: WWE Emma on Asuka (Video), Bill Goldberg Appearing on TV Show, Mick Foley Auction
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 1:20:06 PM
- As noted, Emma vs. Asuka is now official for the WWE TLC pay-per-view after Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on RAW last night to be the one that faces The Empress of Tomorrow in her main roster debut. Below is post-RAW video of Emma talking to Mike Rome about how she's sick of hearing about Asuka and seeing her highlight reels each week. Emma says she's the one who started the women's revolution and she's the one we should be talking about every single week.
- Bill Goldberg will be appearing on ABC sitcom The Goldbergs this coming Wednesday night, playing the brother of Coach Mellor. Adam Goldberg, creator of the show, is a longtime pro wrestling fan and has written a wrestling-themed episode in the past. Below is the synopsis for this week's "Goldberg on The Goldbergs" episode:
"When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes, prompting a face-off; Geoff and Erica struggle with their long-distance relationship."
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be launching an auction to benefit the people of Puerto Rico on October 17th, to help with relief from recent hurricanes. Foley and daughter Noelle Foley have also donated money from recent appearances to the relief efforts. Foley noted on Twitter that Christian, Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins are donating items to the auction: