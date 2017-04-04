LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Emma and The Hardys Return to WWE RAW (Video), Neville to Celebrate WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 5:41:50 AM
- RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys made their first WWE RAW appearances in more than 9 years last night in Orlando for the post-WrestleMania 33 episode. They retained their titles over former champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the match:




- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville announced on this week's RAW that he will have a proper celebration for his WrestleMania 33 win over Austin Aries on this week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- Emma finally made her return to the ring on WWE TV during last night's post-WrestleMania RAW in Orlando. She teamed with Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax but lost to RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke. Below are a few shots from her return:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Emma on What She Has Her Eye On (Video), Former WWE NXT Champions Headline RAW, SmackDown

  • The Revival on Their RAW Debuts (Video), Post-WrestleMania RAW Attendance, Fans on RAW

  • Bill Goldberg Says Goodbye After RAW In "RAW Talk" Segment with His Son (Video)

  • New #1 Contenders to The Hardys, Fatal 4 Way on WWE 205 Live, Superstar Shakeup

  • Drew McIntyre Thanks His Fans, First Promo for WrestleMania 34, WWE Main Event

  • Jim Ross Talks New WWE Deal, Calling His First Roman Reigns Match, The Undertaker

  • Michelle McCool on The Undertaker, Wade Barrett on His Future (Video), WWE Trademarks

  • Roman Reigns on The Undertaker (Video), Next Beyond The Ring Special, Shane McMahon

  • Vince McMahon Comments on WWE Network Growth, More on Numbers from Post-WrestleMania Call

  • Emma and The Hardys Return to WWE RAW (Video), Neville to Celebrate WrestleMania 33




    		•