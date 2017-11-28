Posted in: WWE Emma Set for Post-WWE Indie Events, "Broken" Matt Hardy Photo, The Bar Games
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 10:20:29 AM
- RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus play FIFA 18 in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:
- Former WWE Superstar Emma (Tenille Dashwood) is starting to book a number of indie events for 2018 as she will be available to work on February 1st after her non-compete expires. Below is her current schedule of confirmed bookings:
* February 3rd - WrestlePro in Rahway, NJ vs. Angelina Love
* February 11th - WHAT! Wrestling in Providence, RI
* February 23rd - Absolute Intense Wrestling in Cleveland
* February 24th - Stand Alone Wrestling in Atlantic City, NJ vs. Brittany Blake
* February 25th - AML Wrestling
* April 21st - Remix Pro Wrestling in Marietta, OH vs. Britt Baker
* May 5th - wXw in Oberhausen, Germany
- As noted, last night's RAW saw Matt Hardy's losing streak continue with a loss to Bray Wyatt. The post-match angle indicated that Hardy's "Broken" gimmick will be coming to WWE soon as he appeared to "snap" and start a "Delete!" chant while sitting in the corner. WWE later posted this backstage photo of Hardy: