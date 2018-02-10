





Emma Makes ROH Debut At ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

By Michael Pappas Feb 10, 2018 - 2:55:33 PM



She told the fans there that her goal in the Women of Honor Division is to capture the ROH Women Of Honor Championship. Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood a.k.a Emma, made her ROH debut last night at the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme event. She made her in ring debut as well teaming up with Mandy Leon to defeat Stacy Shadows and Kelly Klein.She told the fans there that her goal in the Women of Honor Division is to capture the ROH Women Of Honor Championship.