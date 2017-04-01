LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Ember Moon vs. Asuka Promo, Various Wrestling Stars Attend WWE HOF, Cena and Nikki Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 2:35:18 PM
- Below is backstage video from last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with Nikki Bella running into John Cena after praising 2017 Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:



- Various wrestlers were in attendance for last night's WWE Hall of Fame in Orlando including Rob Van Dam, Terri Runnels, Bruno Sammartino, Magnus, Thea Trinidad, Shaul Guerrero, Jimmy Garvin, Sgt. Slaughter, Sting, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres-Gracie, The Rock's mother Ata Johnson, Bob Backlund and The Godfather, among others.

- Below is a promo for Ember Moon vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka at tonight's NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Eric Young Attacks No Way Jose (Video), More WWE NXT Takeover Promos and Note for Tonight

  • Note on WWE NXT Takeover Tickets, Triple H Arrives for Tonight, Triple Threat Promo

  • Mauro Ranallo on JR Working WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels - Takeover, Zack Ryder

  • Big Milestone for The Fink Today, Seth Rollins Meets Fans at Axxess (Video), DDP Photos

  • Sheamus Post-RAW Update (Photos), Fans on Most Brutal WrestleMania 33 Match, More

  • Ember Moon vs. Asuka Promo, Various Wrestling Stars Attend WWE HOF, Cena and Nikki Video

  • Triple H Officially Announces Women's Tournament for WWE Network

  • New WWE NXT Title Belts To Be Revealed at Takeover Tonight

  • John Cena on Inducting Kurt Angle, The Undertaker In WWE Top 10, Lilly Singh

  • Lana and The New Day Visit Universal (Videos), Southpaw Stars at Axxess, WWE - SO Video




    		•