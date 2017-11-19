LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ember Moon on Her WWE NXT Women's Title Win, HBK - Johnny Gargano, Next NXT Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 12:04:58 AM
- Below is video of new WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon talking to Kayla Braxton after defeating Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross at "Takeover: WarGames" in Houston. Ember calls the win a dream come true and talks about how her hard work from the indies through NXT has paid off. Ember says this is just the beginning and she will just keep doing the same thing she's been doing because she guarantees it will be hard to get the title off her. Ember says this is her fire and her passion, so she will continue to do what she does day in & day out.



- The post-Takeover NXT TV tapings will take place this Wednesday from Full Sail University. As noted, this Wednesday's NXT TV matches were taped before Takeover: Johnny Gargano vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville.

- The "Ab Contest" between Johnny Gargano and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels obviously did not air at Takeover but HBK did tweet this video of their mini-segment from backstage:




