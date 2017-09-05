|
- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
Elias on WWE Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton Promo, Vince McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Omaha for this week's Main Event episode:
* Elias vs. Kalisto
* Mustafa Ali and Lince Dorado vs. TJP and Brian Kendrick
- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Labor Day yesterday, which brought a lot of criticism from Twitter users after it was announced that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night for the first time ever this year.
