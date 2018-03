Elias on His WrestleMania 34 Performance, Recent Success on RAW

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

Elias recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link . Below are highlights from the interview:It's definitely satisfying to be in the main events and to reach a certain level, but as far as personal goals go, personal feelings, I feel like I'm not even close to where I want to be yet. I feel like I'm only starting my path towards the very top. As far as success and where I'm at right now, that's for everybody else to decide. I know where I want to be.At WrestleMania, the performance will be something that you've not seen Elias do yet. We call it the grandest spectacle of them all right? I'm the grandest performer on Monday Night RAW, I'm the grandest performer in WWE. It's only fitting that at WrestleMania, the biggest show we have, I put on the biggest performance you've ever seen.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here