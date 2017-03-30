LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Elias Samson to WWE's Main Roster? (Video), New Aleister Black Promo, Fans on WWE NXT
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2017 - 12:15:06 PM
- Elias Samson is on his way out of NXT after losing the "Loser Leaves NXT" main event to Kassius Ohno on this week's show. There's been talk of "The Drifter" possibly coming to the main roster. Samson has been due to for a main roster call-up for several months but it was originally delayed after suffering a broken ankle last summer. It was noted in January that Samson was among those being groomed for call-ups this year.

WWE posted the video below of Samson being forced out of the building by security:



- As noted, Aleister Black (Tommy End) will arrive at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" this Saturday night in a match against Andrade "Cien" Almas. Below is the latest vignette for Black's debut:



- As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave this week's Takeover go-home show a thumbs up with over 1000 votes:





