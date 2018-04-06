LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Elias Performs at NOLA Club (Video), Axxess Matches Being Filmed, Asuka Diary Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 12:28:27 PM
- Below is the latest Asuka WrestleMania 34 Diary video with The Empress of Tomorrow eating some of her favorite Japanese dishes at Mikimoto in New Orleans:



- It looks like WWE is filming the tournament matches being held at WrestleMania 34 Axxess as


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF THE 2018 WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

  • AJ Lee Launches GoFundMe Campaign for National Alliance on Mental Illness (Video)

  • New Andre Battle Royal Participants, WWE Stars Film Table For 3, Paul Heyman Re-Watches

  • Ronda Rousey Reportedly Wants a Top Talent as Her WWE Manager

  • Goldust Talks Current Locker Room, Jeff Jarrett Arrives (Video), WWE Merchandise

  • Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Legacy, Brock Lesnar Being In A Class By Himself, More

  • Elias Performs at NOLA Club (Video), Axxess Matches Being Filmed, Asuka Diary Video

  • Women's Battle Royal Update, Braun Strowman Interview, Natalya's Surfboard, Peter Maivia

  • Possible UFC Opponents for Brock Lesnar, CM Punk's Second UFC Opponent Confirmed

  • WWE NXT North American Title Photos, The Bar Trains for WrestleMania, Maria Kanellis



    		•