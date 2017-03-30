|
|
|
|
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross has been announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Eight-Person Match Added to WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2017 - 10:22:37 AM
Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Eight-Person Match Added to WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"
Mauro Ranallo Comments on WrestleMania 33, Says He's Getting Stronger
Kevin Owens Reveals DVD Cover, Triple H Trains for Sunday, Paul Heyman Praises Promoter
Goldberg Works at ESPN for a Day (Video), Vince McMahon on the Women's Revolution, Stock
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up for the Final Show Before WrestleMania 33
The New Day Hypes WrestleMania 33, Fans on Champions at 'Mania, Bingo Cards
The Rock Being Kept Apart from Co-Star on Current "Furious" Press Tour
WWE Stars Visit Orlando Hospitals (Photos), Brie Bella Recreates Entrance, Post-WM Matches
WWE Stars Clean Up at Orlando Park (Photos, Video), SmackDown Top 10, WWE Network Update
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Big Show Trains with Former WWE Star (Photo), Sheamus