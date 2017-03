Eight-Person Match Added to WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross has been announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event.Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday:Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby RoodeEmber Moon vs. AsukaDash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of PainAleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" AlmasTye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross