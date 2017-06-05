Eight-Man Before WWE SmackDown, More on WWE NXT Stars Visiting Terror Victim, Kofi Kingston

Just want to take a moment to give a shoutout to Jonathan Davenport. He's designed all of the New Day's gear for the past 2+ years (and counting!). From the Unicornification of our outfits right up to their present-day Ice Creamation, @davenpoe has been the mind behind the design! A decorated storyboard artist, character designer and illustrator, Jonathan specializes in Narrative Design- the art of telling stories through pictures. You can see that inspiration come through on the backs of our entrance jackets! Ya bwoy does fantastic work! Check some of it out here: http://davenpoe.deviantart.com/

