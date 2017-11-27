|
|
|
|
WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his upcoming appearance on The History Channel's "Vikings" series. Regarding his acting career, The Rated R Superstar noted that he has yet to encounter a director as tough as Vince McMahon. Edge said Vince's passion is in his vision and his unremitting desire to have WWE talents work as hard as he was willing to work toward his vision.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Edge Talks About Vince McMahon's Work Ethic, His Relationship with Vince
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 6:54:10 PM
“There are not many with Vince’s work ethic, and I think what that does is breeds it in a lot of his performers, especially the ones that make it to the top,” he explained. “If it isn’t already in you, it will be taught to you by Vince, whose go-to was usually to push, not praise, but that was OK with me.”
Edge also revealed that he shared a close relationship with Vince during his WWE run and that t hey still keep in touch. He said:
“I’ll still call or text Vince, and it’s not about bad things or complaints or gripes. When I got dual-citizenship, I called him thanked him for the opportunities he afforded me in his company. I don’t know how often he hears that.”
Edge added that the only way anyone can become a top performer in the business is by having that close relationship with Mr. McMahon. Edge said:
“That’s not politicking, that’s getting to know each other and allowing him to know what type of person he is going to invest this massive machine in. How can he do that unless he has some sense of who you are as a person, and not just as a performer?
“It happened organically with us. When I had points I felt very strongly on, I went to him. In doing it, he began to see that I would stand up for what I believed strongly in, and that I would admit when I was wrong. I didn’t look for a pat on the back when I was right, either. He also knew how much I cared for that industry.”
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide Video, WWE's Most-Liked Instagram Photo, The Miz
Kurt Angle Speaks to Fans After WWE RAW Goes Off the Air (Video)
Matt Hardy Teases "Broken" Change on RAW (Video), Enzo Amore Set to Defend, WWE NXT Promo
Paige Reveals Stable Name (Video), Cruiserweights Team on Main Event, SmackDown Promo
RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced for Next Week, Superstars Miss This Week's RAW
Update on WWE NXT Star Having Backstage Heat, Paige and Others on Tonight's Six-Woman Match
Edge Talks About Vince McMahon's Work Ethic, His Relationship with Vince
Spoiler Update on Matches for Tonight's WWE RAW Episode
New Match for Tonight's RAW Announced, Triple H - Kurt Angle Video, Tony Nese Trains
Bill Goldberg on TV Show, New StubHub Commercial with WWE Stars, WWE Stock Down