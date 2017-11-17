





Edge Gives His Prediction On The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series

Here's what he had to say:



Edge: "Oh gosh, I don't know. I don't see them beating Brock at this point. Part of that is because AJ is so adaptable. He's super talented and he can afford a loss because you know his next match is going to be ridiculous, so it's okay that he just lost, you know what I mean? I think sometimes because he's so talented that he can get away with a loss. That's not to say that Brock isn't super talented, because he is, but because of his character and because his "Beast" persona, it's harder for him to lose. It means so much more if he loses whereas AJ's one of those talents like a Ric Flair or an Eddie Guerrero or one of those champions. Where every night he could lose and that's part of the appeal. That's one of the things I ways tried to do as champ. If you saw me at house shows, I was going to make you think I was going down. If I was wrestling Kane, I could lose, I'm wrestling Batista, I could lose, I'm wrestling Big Show, Undertaker, you name it, I could lose. There was always that chance of losing as champion and I think that even though AJ's babyface, I think that's one of those things that he has and part of that is because of the size thing, but I think it's also his style. It lends itself to being that type of champion." Matt Fowler of IGN.com had the opportunity to speak with the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge and during their conversation, Edge was asked for his prediction for Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles this Sunday, at Survivor Series.Here's what he had to say:Edge: "Oh gosh, I don't know. I don't see them beating Brock at this point. Part of that is because AJ is so adaptable. He's super talented and he can afford a loss because you know his next match is going to be ridiculous, so it's okay that he just lost, you know what I mean? I think sometimes because he's so talented that he can get away with a loss. That's not to say that Brock isn't super talented, because he is, but because of his character and because his "Beast" persona, it's harder for him to lose. It means so much more if he loses whereas AJ's one of those talents like a Ric Flair or an Eddie Guerrero or one of those champions. Where every night he could lose and that's part of the appeal. That's one of the things I ways tried to do as champ. If you saw me at house shows, I was going to make you think I was going down. If I was wrestling Kane, I could lose, I'm wrestling Batista, I could lose, I'm wrestling Big Show, Undertaker, you name it, I could lose. There was always that chance of losing as champion and I think that even though AJ's babyface, I think that's one of those things that he has and part of that is because of the size thing, but I think it's also his style. It lends itself to being that type of champion."