Edge & Christian Discuss How Over Rusev & Aiden English Are

By Andrew Thompson Jan 8, 2018 - 7:20:11 PM



Edge discussed the duo's rise in popularity, while Christian shared the advice that he gave Aiden English.



Edge: “Rusev, I have not been privy I guess, to how over he has gotten himself. Yeah, he’s doing this thing called Rusev Day and people are going nuts. Yeah, it’s a thing and Aiden English sings their promos and it’s really entertaining stuff.”



Christian: “I liked [English] the few times I met him at the Performance Center and I just think it’s hilarious and I think I told him this too, like: ‘if you just sang all the time'. He sings in his promos and I told him if he sang for everything like his entire life was a musical. Yeah, I guess in a roundabout way I am [saying I came up with English’s gimmick].”



