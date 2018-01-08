LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Edge & Christian Discuss How Over Rusev & Aiden English Are
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 7:20:11 PM
On a recent edition of Edge & Christian's Pod of Awesomeness, the duo discussed the rise in popularity of an unusual tag-team, Rusev & Aiden English. It became clear back at the 'Clash Of Champions' PPV how over Rusev & English were as chants of "Rusev Day" rang throughout the TD Garden the entire time English & Rusev were competing.

Edge discussed the duo's rise in popularity, while Christian shared the advice that he gave Aiden English.

Check it out:

Edge: “Rusev, I have not been privy I guess, to how over he has gotten himself. Yeah, he’s doing this thing called Rusev Day and people are going nuts. Yeah, it’s a thing and Aiden English sings their promos and it’s really entertaining stuff.”

Christian: “I liked [English] the few times I met him at the Performance Center and I just think it’s hilarious and I think I told him this too, like: ‘if you just sang all the time'. He sings in his promos and I told him if he sang for everything like his entire life was a musical. Yeah, I guess in a roundabout way I am [saying I came up with English’s gimmick].”

