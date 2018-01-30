LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Edge & Beth Phoenix on The Rumble, WWE on Daniel Bryan's New Ranking System, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 4:29:51 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Philadelphia:



- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to announce the official SmackDown Top 10 List, which will be voted on by Superstars and will be used by Bryan & SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon when making blue brand decisions. WWE announced the following on the new ranking system:

Daniel Bryan announces the first-ever SmackDown Top 10 List

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to reveal a new ranking system for the Superstars of Team Blue.

The SmackDown Top 10 List is a new way for the Superstars on SmackDown LIVE to show Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon who is most deserving of future opportunities.

This week, the men and women of Team Blue will vote on who they think is the best on Tuesday nights. Criteria to consider includes:

* overall talent
* locker room leadership
* athletic skill

Bryan did note that there are some ground rules, though. Neither he nor McMahon will be voting, and no Superstar can vote for himself or herself.

How will the announcement of the SmackDown Top 10 List affect the future of Team Blue? Find out when you tune into SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.


- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted the following on The Glamazon's WWE return for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble on Sunday:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

  • Rockstar Spud Debuts as New WWE 205 Live General Manager, Title Tournament Announced (Video, Photos)

  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 Winners, New Match Set, Goldust's New Partner (Videos)

  • Title Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Update for Tonight (Video), Paige Status Note, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

  • Why Jeremy Borash Was Hired By WWE, Impact Forced to Change Plans, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode?

  • Edge & Beth Phoenix on The Rumble, WWE on Daniel Bryan's New Ranking System, RAW Top 10

  • Booker T on Jonathan Coachman Getting His RAW Spot, RAW Social Media Score, The Miz & Maryse

  • Note on YouTube Views for Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio, Paul Heyman One-Man Show, Tonight's SmackDown

  • Tye Dillinger vs. Sami Zayn Tonight?, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Nikki Bella Video



    		•