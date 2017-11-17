





WWE Posted in:

Early Betting Odds For The 2017 Survivor Series PPV

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 8:51:46 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 8:51:46 PM



Here are the current betting odds for the 31st annual "Survivor Series" PPV this Sunday from Houston, Texas.



Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Men)

Team SmackDown Live (-167) vs. Team RAW (+120)



Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Women)

Team RAW (-295) VS. Team SmackDown Live (+200)



WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion:

AJ Styles (+300) vs. Brock Lesnar (-500)



SmackDown Live Women's Champion vs. RAW Women's Champion:

Charlotte Flair (-155) vs. Alexa Bliss (+110)



SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions vs. RAW Tag-Team Champions

The Usos (-250) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (+175)



Intercontinental Champion vs. United States Champion

The Miz (-139) vs. Baron Corbin (+100)



WWE Crusierweight Championship:

Enzo Amore (-225) vs. Kalisto (+155)



The Shield (-500) vs. The New Day (+300)



Source: WrestlingINC/BetWrestlingHere are the current betting odds for the 31st annual "Survivor Series" PPV this Sunday from Houston, Texas.Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Men)Team SmackDown Live (-167) vs. Team RAW (+120)Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Women)Team RAW (-295) VS. Team SmackDown Live (+200)WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion:AJ Styles (+300) vs. Brock Lesnar (-500)SmackDown Live Women's Champion vs. RAW Women's Champion:Charlotte Flair (-155) vs. Alexa Bliss (+110)SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions vs. RAW Tag-Team ChampionsThe Usos (-250) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (+175)Intercontinental Champion vs. United States ChampionThe Miz (-139) vs. Baron Corbin (+100)WWE Crusierweight Championship:Enzo Amore (-225) vs. Kalisto (+155)The Shield (-500) vs. The New Day (+300)