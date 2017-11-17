LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Early Betting Odds For The 2017 Survivor Series PPV
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 8:51:46 PM
Source: WrestlingINC/BetWrestling

Here are the current betting odds for the 31st annual "Survivor Series" PPV this Sunday from Houston, Texas.

Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Men)
Team SmackDown Live (-167) vs. Team RAW (+120)

Traditional Survivor Series Match: (Women)
Team RAW (-295) VS. Team SmackDown Live (+200)

WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion:
AJ Styles (+300) vs. Brock Lesnar (-500)

SmackDown Live Women's Champion vs. RAW Women's Champion:
Charlotte Flair (-155) vs. Alexa Bliss (+110)

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions vs. RAW Tag-Team Champions
The Usos (-250) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (+175)

Intercontinental Champion vs. United States Champion
The Miz (-139) vs. Baron Corbin (+100)

WWE Crusierweight Championship:
Enzo Amore (-225) vs. Kalisto (+155)

The Shield (-500) vs. The New Day (+300)

  • Early Betting Odds For The 2017 Survivor Series PPV

  • Edge Gives His Prediction On The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series

  • Stone Cold Steve Austin Goes In-Depth About Walking Out Of The WWE In 2002

  • Bret Hart Comments On Punching Vince McMahon After The "Montreal Screwjob", Explains Why He Got Into The Wrestling Business, Speaks On Smith Hart's Passing & More

  • Drew McIntyre On How Giving Up Alcohol Has Changed His Career & Discusses His Workout Methods

  • Triple H Shares His Feelings About NXT Talents Being Called Up To The Main Roster, Working The Recent WWE Live Events & Talks Shawn Michaels' Role In NXT

  • WWE Superstars Draft Their Fantasy "Survivor Series" Teams

  • Booker T Says He Does Not Like The Matchup Of AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

  • WWE Had Huge Plans In Store For James Ellsworth Prior To His Release?

  • David Otunga No Longer A Part Of The Survivor Series Kickoff Panel



    		•