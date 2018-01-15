|
ESPN has confirmed that Bill Goldberg will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.
Posted in:
WWE
ESPN Confirms First 2018 WWE Hall of Famer
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 10:04:04 AM
"At the end of the day, any business, any venture that you embark upon, you want some type of acknowledgement," Goldberg told ESPN. "You always try to make it to a top. There's no reason to do anything unless you want to be the best."
Goldberg will be the headliner for the 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place on Friday, April 6th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Goldberg commented on the speech.
"It's hard to conceptualize what it's going to be like, just like it was hard to conceptualize what last year was going to be like after being away for 12 years," said Goldberg. "It's another opportunity for me to show how much I appreciate the support and the love I've gotten from the fans. At the end of the day, it's a validation that I've done something right."
The former WWE Universal Champion also kept the door open on another return to the ring for WWE.
"It's going to be tough, I can tell you that," said Goldberg. "It's kind of like bookmarking the end of your career, although it ain't the end of nothing for me. I'm always living and breathing and looking for my next venture -- and who's to say it couldn't happen there again?"
