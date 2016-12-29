LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
ECW Original Attends WWE Live Event (Photos), Titus O'Neil on Giving Back, WrestleMania
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2016 - 3:50:14 PM
- In addition to what's on the secondary market, Ticketmaster still has several hundred WrestleMania 33 tickets for sale after they officially went on-sale in mid-November. WWE just aired this reminder promo for the tickets:




- CampusInsiders.com recently spoke with Big E and Titus O'Neil about their schools Florida and Iowa going at it in the Outback Bowl next Monday. Titus commented on why he's so passionate about making a difference in today's world:

“I grew up in a single-parent, fatherless home. I always keep in mind all of the instances that I saw growing up, like the poverty and the homelessness, and seeing kids with cancer and my grandmother passing away from cancer when I became older. I just realized that my understanding of my purpose here on Earth grew.

“I’ve had a lot of people help me along the way, and I feel it’s my duty regardless if I’m a WWE superstar. Because it’s very important that we understand that we’re only one situation away from having our lives turned upside down. So that’s my motivating factor every day when I wake up: to repay those people that took a chance on me when they didn’t really have a reason to do so.”

- ECW Original Jerry Lynn was backstage visiting at Wednesday's WWE live event in Nashville as he lives in the area. Here he is with Kalisto and Becky Lynch:




