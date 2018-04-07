LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 3:47:40 PM
- Below is new video of Ethan Carter III hyping tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event and the six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet.



- WWE has a poll asking fans who had the best 2018 WWE Hall of Fame speech. As of this writing, 30% voted for Bill Goldberg while 21% voted for The Dudley Boyz, 17% for Mark Henry, 13% for Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, 10% for Jeff Jarrett, 4% for Hillbilly Jim, 2% for Ivory and 2% for Kid Rock.

- Below are several backstage videos from the Hall of Fame ceremony:

Tom Phillips interviews Edge, Christian and The Dudleyz:



Mike Bennett interviews Kid Rock:



Tom interviews Lilian Garcia, Molly Holly and Ivory:



Tom talks to Shawn Michaels about his new haircut and Jarrett:



The Dudleyz bring Tommy Dreamer to tears:



The Miz asks Jarrius why he's his least-favorite Superstar:



