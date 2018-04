EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is new video of Ethan Carter III hyping tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event and the six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet.- WWE has a poll asking fans who had the best 2018 WWE Hall of Fame speech. As of this writing, 30% voted for Bill Goldberg while 21% voted for The Dudley Boyz, 17% for Mark Henry, 13% for Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, 10% for Jeff Jarrett, 4% for Hillbilly Jim, 2% for Ivory and 2% for Kid Rock.- Below are several backstage videos from the Hall of Fame ceremony:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here