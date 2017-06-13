LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 12:10:02 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "WWE Playlist" with a look at how Vince McMahon and others have beat the Steve Austin-patented "What!?" chants:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Money In the Bank competitor poses the biggest threat to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal - Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 38% went with Nakamura while 33% voted for Styles, 14% for Corbin, 6% for Owens, 5% for Sami and 4% for Ziggler.

- Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves will return to the WWE website this Thursday. The episode will feature Goldust and a tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below is a preview:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top WWE RAW Superstar Set to Return from Injury Soon

  • Cesaro and Sheamus on The Hardys (Video), Mark Andrews - Pete Dunne Video, WWE NXT

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - More Matches, Final Hype for MITB

  • Kalisto Warns Akira Tozawa (Video), Update on The Revival, Fans on WWE's 2017 MVP

  • Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video

  • Promo for John Cena's WWE TV Return, Paul Heyman on the Big RAW Brawl, Dash Wilder

  • Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week's RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

  • Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury

  • John Cena Interviews Bill Gates, WWE Legend Hosting Show for Russian-Owned Network, More

  • Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB




    		•