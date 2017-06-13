Posted in: WWE Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 12:10:02 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "WWE Playlist" with a look at how Vince McMahon and others have beat the Steve Austin-patented "What!?" chants:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Money In the Bank competitor poses the biggest threat to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal - Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura or WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 38% went with Nakamura while 33% voted for Styles, 14% for Corbin, 6% for Owens, 5% for Sami and 4% for Ziggler.
- Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves will return to the WWE website this Thursday. The episode will feature Goldust and a tribute to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Below is a preview: